Juventus, Vigliotti incredulous: “Sarri, I don’t recognize you: a similar player cannot arrive!”

The journalist Gianluca Vigliotti has released some statements during the transmission The Process, on 7 Gold.
Gianluca Vigliotti made some statements during the broadcast The process, program aired on 7 Gold focusing, among other things, on the transfer market of Juventus. Here are his words: “Juventus take Federico Chiesa? I can not believe it. If it goes to the Old Lady, it means that I am Maurizio Sarri I did not understand anything. I would no longer recognize the coach I have seen and admired during his experience in Naples. Chiesa is not suitable for Sarri “.
Gianluca Vigliotti, during his speech a The process, program aired on 7 Gold, then added: “It is not possible that Sarri has radically changed his way of seeing football. Federico Chiesa is a footballer who exalts himself in the open field, in spaces. It would be good in teams that exploit the re-starts, not in those that favor the game, the absolute domination of the field. We will see what will happen in the coming weeks. If Chiesa went to Juventus, I would admit that I did not understand anything about Sarri “.
Source link
https://www.areanapoli.it/interviste/juventus-vigliotti-incredulo-sarri-non-ti-riconosco-non-puo-arrivare-un-giocatore-simile_372323.html