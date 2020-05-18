Genomic research from Tel Aviv University: About 70% of corona infection chains originate from the US and the rest from Europe

Researchers at Tel Aviv University, led by Dr. Adi Stern of the Department of Molecular Microbiology and Biotechnology at the Faculty of Life Sciences, first pioneered the corona virus genome as it appears in Israel. The pavement allowed researchers to identify specific mutations that indicate infectious chains and pathways of the virus from Israel. And from somewhere within the state.

Participants in the study were Daniel Miller, Noam Harel, Talia Kostin, Omar Tirosh and Moran Meir, Tel Aviv University students, as well as researchers from the American Emory University, Gartner Institute of Sheba, Holon Institute of Technology and Sheba Medical Centers, Assuta Ashdod, Hadassah Ein Kerem, Soroka and Brazilian, as well as the Genome Center at the Technion.

The study is based on the analysis of genomic sequences of over 200 patients in Israel, and a geographical layout of Israeli hospitals, which together constitute a representative sample of the entire population of the country. The study was published on the medRxiv website for immediate sharing with the global research community.

Dr. Adi Stern of the Department of Molecular Microbiology and Biotechnology at Tel Aviv University’s Faculty of Life Sciences explains that the Corona virus is characterized by accumulating mutations rhythmically. These mutations do not affect the virus (ie it remains stable and its violence does not change), but these mutations make it possible to trace a chain. The infection from country to country, for example, at the beginning of the epidemic in China, one to two mutations were added. A virus with one mutation migrated to Europe and accumulated more mutations, and from there to the United States and so on. Therefore, the mutations are a type of barcode that allows tracking from one country to another.

The researchers compared the genomic sequences found among patients in Israel to 4,700 genomic sequences from different countries in the world, thus obtaining the full picture of the “chain of infection into Israel and within Israel”.

As noted, the study shows that more than 70% of patients in Israel have contracted the virus originating in the United States, ie carriers infected with the US and “brought” the virus with them to Israel. Also, almost 30% of patients belong to “adhesive chains” originating in European countries: Belgium (about 8%), France (about 6%), England (about 5%), Spain (about 3%), Italy (about 2%) ), Australia (about 2%), Philippines (about 2%), Russia (about 2%). It should be noted that although all genomic sequences identify China as the starting point, there is hardly any adherence to China or other Asian countries.

Dr. Stern adds: “My lab deals with the evolution and genomics of viruses, and among other things we use RNA / DNA flooring technology. When the corona epidemic broke out, we, like scientists around the world, were recruited to study the virus that was causing it. Our findings clearly indicate that most of the infection chains originate from the US and European countries. Looking ahead, the country’s gates may need to be preceded and closed immediately with the outbreak of a global epidemic, thus significantly reducing the possibility of the virus entering Israel. “

The movement of the Corona virus within the State of Israel

In addition, genome flooring provides accurate and objective data on the migration of the Corona virus within the State of Israel. In doing so, it adds a critical element to the epidemiological investigation that has so far been based on subjective questioning of carriers and patients – where and with whom they came into contact.

This is how much epidemiological and vital information can be produced from various types:

Find out percentages of infection in different settings – in the family, in the building, in the school, in the neighborhood, etc.

Detect super-early adhesives – carriers that travel from city to city for various reasons and infect many people. For example, identical viruses were detected in samples from patients in distant places, such as Tiberias and Jerusalem – which probably indicates a carrier traveling from one city to another. These revelations are important to understand how the virus spreads in Israel.

Identify events that have caused mass infection and prevent similar events in the future. For example, the study identified a backlog of patients in whom the genome was 100% identical, and one possible suspicion was that it was due to patients who were “super-spreaders” contributing to mass infection. We are now combining this information with information from epidemiological investigations to identify where these patients were.

In these and other ways, the exact data obtained from genome sequencing can serve as a very important basis for making the right, high-quality decisions about the questions that concern us all these days: When and where to close? When can markets / malls / kindergartens be opened? How can the next wave be prevented if it comes? And more.

The mathematical-statistical model for estimating the number of patients

Another aspect of the study is the development of a complex mathematical-statistical model that relies on genome flooring to estimate epidemiologic data from the epidemic. First, the model shows that the infection rate of the virus (that is, the number of patients each infected) decreased significantly following the closure. Second, the model showed that there is a large variation between patients in the number of people each patient infects. At the end of the model day, it is estimated that over 80% of the infections come from only about 10% of patients or less. This means that most of the infections in the country happened because of “super-spreaders”. Finally, as of today, based on the model and the flooring, it is estimated that no more than 1% of the population in Israel is infected with the virus, which means that Israel is far from herd immunity.

In conclusion, Dr. Stern notes: “In our study, we first performed a massive genomic flooring of the Corona virus in Israel. This technology and the information it provides is of great importance for understanding the virus and how it spreads in the population, as a scientific and objective basis for local and national decision-making processes. The data obtained from the research can greatly assist decision makers in issues such as imposing closure, closing borders, detecting and isolating super-stickers, etc. In doing so, the study makes a significant contribution to dealing with the Corona epidemic in Israel, and more importantly: In this study we have developed tools that will enable us to better cope, in real time, with the next outbreak of the Corona and / or any other epidemic that may occur. ”

