Juventus transfer market, praise to Ronaldo

The president of the PSG does not turn around and exalts the phenomenon of Juventus Cristiano Ronaldo, in the past approached precisely by the Parisians.

PARIS (France) – The protagonist at home Juventus it is always and in any case Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese phenomenon is preparing to return to work at the Continassa while important praise from the patron of the PSG, Al-Khelaifi, who spent honey words towards CR7 on ‘France Football’ microphones: “Year after year it shows a unique determination, an extraordinary strength of character. Always stay motivated by the desire to improve day after day, pushing beyond your limits. I admire his relentless will, he is a great example for all the athletes of the future“. For the latest news on Serie A transfers -> click here!

READ ALSO >>> Inter transfer market, Moratti reveals the background on Cristiano Ronaldo

Clear words are those of the number one of Paris Saint Germain, a club that in the past had already been associated with the name of Cristiano Ronaldo who chose to start a new adventure at Juventus after the conclusion of that at Real Madrid.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN:

Calciomercato, Inter and Juventus tremble | 300 million!

Naples transfer market, Milik towards Juventus | “Will go away”