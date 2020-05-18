The head found in a suitcase

in the picture: Wilma Andersson (Image from Facebook).

Beheaded by her ex-boyfriend who hid her head in a suitcase. Sweden upset the murder of Wilma Andersson, a 17-year-old student who disappeared on December 14, 2019 and of whom only a part of her body was found by the police two weeks later. Months after the tragedy, Tishko Ahmed Shabaz, who was immediately arrested as the first suspect in the girl’s death, continues to deny them accusations against him. Yet the police seem to have clear ideas: according to a first reconstruction, Tishko, 23 years old of Iraqi origin and Swedish citizen since 2014, took advantage of the fact that Wilma had returned to her house to take things after the end of their relationship to kill her.

The girl’s head was found wrapped in aluminum foil and scotch tape and hidden in a suitcase, at the end of incessant research involving dozens of volunteers in the Uddevalla area. Traces of Wilma’s blood had been found on the floor of Shabaz’s apartment and on a kitchen knife, probably the murder weapon. In addition, it seems that the boy’s neighbors heard screaming from the apartment on the last evening that Wilma was with him. Prosecutors say the 23-year-old killed his ex-girlfriend by subjecting her to “violence repeated“The suspect – explained the police – has only kept a part of the body and got rid of the rest.” The remains of the girl have never been found. For this reason, mother Linda has made yet another appeal to the forces of the Order and the Swedish press: “We want to know where our daughter is. Please don’t stop looking for her. “The trial against the young man should begin on May 26th.