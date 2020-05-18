Chaos retreats, sparks between Capello and Bergomi. The former Nerazzurri: “Do demagogy, take the applause”

There is heated debate in the world of football and not only on the possibility of imposing on football teams, in the event of a restart of the championships, a maxi withdrawal that can minimize the possibility of contagion. On the subject, during, a discussion with protagonists took placeis. The former Juventus player said he was in favor of withdrawing: “I agree with the withdrawal if this is the only way to start again – he began – football needs financially to be active again, otherwise some of the clubs may have serious difficulties economic. ”

The former Nerazzurri are of a completely different opinion: In Germany they train from morning to night and then go home. Serie A players cannot stay four weeks in retreat plus the whole championship, it’s too much. And let’s not bring up the argument that footballers earn a lot … “.

Capello’s reply was immediate: “Let’s not forget that there are people who are losing their jobs or are on layoffs – said the Friulian coach – what will a football player retire for 40 days be?” demagogic, with this sentence you now take the applause, “concludes Bergomi.