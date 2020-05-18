“I saw the bottle explode and run away”: Recovery of the Dawabsha Family Killer – Security Policy

“I drew ‘Revenge of the Star of David’, went back to the window there, lit one of the Molotov cocktails, and threw it into this house” – so Amiram Ben-Oriel, who was convicted on Monday of the murder of the three Dawabasha family in July 2015, repeated his actions in the Palestinian family in the village. Duma, in the West Bank, at the end of which he threw Molotov cocktails and fled back to his home in the Adi Witness outpost. In the recording of the reconstruction, which aired tonight, 11, Ben Oliel presented police and GSS investigators the murder route 19 days after it occurred. The reconstruction served as the basis for his conviction, along with his confession.

Ben Oliel was convicted of three homicides in the Duma West Bank in 2015. The Lod Central District Court also convicted him of two attempted murder, two arson and conspiracy to commit a racially motivated crime, but acquitted him of membership in a terrorist organization. In the attack, the three members of the Dawabsha family, parents Saad and Riham and son Ali, one and a half years old, were killed. Ben Oliel’s lawyers said they would appeal the decision to the Supreme Court.

“I walked through the orchard, jumped over the wall, entered this compound here. At first I made a round, surrounded the house, examined it,” Ben-Oliel told his investigators about his arrival at a house in Duma. “There was a window here that I managed to open, a sliding window. After I opened it, I took down the bag there. I made the two incendiary bottles.”

Restoration of the Dwabasha family home

p class=”qn rw ll rx ry rz sa sb”>Ben Oliel described how he struggled to open one of the house windows to set it on fire: “I try to open this window first, can’t work, try the other window here, can’t work either. Going to the third window, which I can open.” He later said: “I move his net and light the second bottle and throw it in. The same bottle as the first one, green. As soon as I throw it in, I see it explode and flee the same escape route I came from.”

Ben Oliel at the Lod District Court yesterdayPhoto: Avshalom Sassoni

In today’s ruling, judges Ruth Lurche, Zvi Dotan, and Deborah Amar noted that the characteristics of the windows described by Ben-Oliel are a distinct detail, which raises the reliability of the reconstruction. According to them, the news of a network in the second house window was not in the possession of the investigators before it was provided by Ben Oliel, “since the network was almost completely degraded during the fire.”