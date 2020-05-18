Naples and Mertens: signs of thaw – La Gazzetta dello Sport

Rounded the corners between the club and the Belgian striker who approaches the permanence in blue
The wait
–
After the meeting of 1 March in a hotel on the Lungomare between President Aurelio De Laurentiis and Mertens, the situation seemed to have cleared up. For two months, however, the silence between the parties cooled the deal a lot. It is no coincidence that Inter, and also Chelsea, have sought insertion, well knowing the player’s ties with the square of Naples. Dries had the patience to wait, fully evaluating the possibility of staying. And here are the signs, the rapprochement. There are no big differences on the figures, but there are corners to be rounded on some aspects, past and future. Then there may be the announcement. But without a signature, of course, everything remains pending, with the suitors ready to accelerate if only an opening signal came from the Belgian agents. The impression is that in any case we are very close to defining the future of the historic top scorer, with 121 goals, of Napoli.
© RESERVED REPRODUCTION
Source link
https://www.gazzetta.it/Calcio/Serie-A/Napoli/18-05-2020/napoli-mertens-segnali-disgelo-ciro-si-riavvicina-3701088343872.shtml