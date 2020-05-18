Naples and Mertens: signs of thaw – La Gazzetta dello Sport

Rounded the corners between the club and the Belgian striker who approaches the permanence in blue

Decisive week for the future of Dries Mertens. In a hypothetical stock market graph, Napoli’s prices are clearly higher than those of Inter and Chelsea. Because this is not an auction in the classic sense, but something in which the strings of feelings also count. After all, it was only a matter of millions of engagements today, the Belgian striker would already have a contract that would guarantee him for the next two seasons. In Milan, rather than in London.

The wait –

After the meeting of 1 March in a hotel on the Lungomare between President Aurelio De Laurentiis and Mertens, the situation seemed to have cleared up. For two months, however, the silence between the parties cooled the deal a lot. It is no coincidence that Inter, and also Chelsea, have sought insertion, well knowing the player’s ties with the square of Naples. Dries had the patience to wait, fully evaluating the possibility of staying. And here are the signs, the rapprochement. There are no big differences on the figures, but there are corners to be rounded on some aspects, past and future. Then there may be the announcement. But without a signature, of course, everything remains pending, with the suitors ready to accelerate if only an opening signal came from the Belgian agents. The impression is that in any case we are very close to defining the future of the historic top scorer, with 121 goals, of Napoli.