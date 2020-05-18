“Investigation against Imamoglu” statement from the Ministry of Interior

Spokesperson of the Ministry of the Interior, İsmail Çataklı, made a statement regarding the investigation allegations against İBB President Ekrem İmamoğlu. Çataklı made the following statements in his statement;

*Before everything; The claim that Ekrem İmamoğlu was granted an investigation permit was not correct due to the purchases made on the date when he was not on duty, all of the payments that he was held responsible for, and whose investigation permission was granted with the determination of unlawfulness, belongs to the period in which he was on duty.

* Irrespective application, regardless of the date on which the payment actually takes place, took place during the term of the concerned person. Even if a public official leaves his post, his decision to be held while he is on duty, to be held responsible for his work and actions, and to be exempted from pursuing this responsibility is only one of the basic legal principles known to be possible with time and crime.

“THERE IS NO DISCLAIMER OF LAW”

* There is no unlawfulness in the decision made by our Ministry upon investigation. Moreover, the decision regarding the authorization of an investigation is an administrative decision, and the way of appeal to the Council of State is open against this decision.

* In accordance with the law numbered 4483, it is sufficient to clearly state in which subject the statement of the statement is made, and the application of the expert reports to the pre-reviewer is not available.

* In addition, no inquiries from the inspector have been made before the statement. It is certain that this request will be evaluated if found.

“INSPECTOR IS A COMPETENT OFFICE”

Çataklı stated that the commissioned inspectors are highly competent bureaucrats and that they are respectful enough to keep their political choices apart from the investigations they have made;

* According to the established practices of the Ministry of Civil Inspection Board, if there is a need for a new inspection, investigation and investigation about a task site where the inspector is present, the inspector present is asked to do these tasks instead of assigning a new inspector.

* In this way, it is aimed to prevent negative evaluations caused by the presence of more than one inspector at the same time. The Chief Inspector of the Assigned Property has already carried out the work regarding the decision of the Council of State’s 1st Chamber dated 13/12/2018 and numbered E: 2018/2252, K: 2018/2281 on the date of Special Inspection on the complaints submitted to our Ministry. he was on duty.

“NOT SPECIFICALLY SELECTED AND ASSIGNED”

* And this task was assigned to him as a requirement of the customary practice of the Civil Inspection Board. From here it is clear whether the inspector in question has been specially appointed or not.

*Whereas; Our relevant investigator is a highly competent ministry bureaucrat (supervisor) and is lawful enough to keep his political preferences separate from his investigations. There was not a single implication about this in his long civil service history.

*Also; In the Municipal Inspection Board, in the party municipalities where the said Mayor is a member of the municipalities, with the permission of our Ministry, we have some friends who are also candidates in the elections and return to the board, each of whom we believe to act in accordance with the law. and returned to the board, there are still ongoing duties.

“OPEN TO AUDIT”

* Personally, I, as a Deputy Minister of Civil Inspection Board origin, see and reject this claim as a buhtan. All members of our Property Inspection Board, which has a long history and have performed very important duties to this day, see this as a slander made for them.

* The works and procedures carried out within the scope of the investigation duty in question have been carried out completely in accordance with the law and are open to all kinds of judicial supervision.

* We invite those concerned to respect the legal process instead of creating perception through the media. In the face of the law, nobody is immune in this area. Media accusations will not be able to change the sensitivity of the task, nor to enforce it, and the Civil Inspection Board will continue to fulfill the duties required by the laws with precision. IHA

