Caleb Legend signed in Beer Sheva

Hapoel Beer Sheva also continues to strengthen its faculty. Haggad Caleb Legend (1.96, 26) signed with the team until the end of the season with an option for another season. A Canadian-Nigerian citizenship legend and he will replace John Petroselli, who announced on Wednesday that he will not return to the club for personal reasons.

A legendary graduate of the University of Ottawa, Canada began his 2017/18 season in Perat from Spain’s second league and from there went on to the Spanish Malaya for another two years, finishing last season with 14.7 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 2 steals per game and selected the league’s best defensive player .

Group CEO, Tomer Yaron: “I wish Caleb successfully, he is a great talent who is in the process of development and forwards, very happy to be here. On this occasion, I would like to thank our team, athletic director Daniel Ravitz and coaching staff Rami Hadar, David Elahrer and Ophir and Kenin for their joint work in signing 5 new players in time. So short. “