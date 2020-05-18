School administrators will decide when not to wear a mask

Learners with masks at Givat Ram School in Kiryat Ata (Photo: Nachum Segal)

With the return of the education system to the routine, parents ‘and students’ protests over the obligation to wear corona virus protection masks increase throughout

Every day of school. The anger of the parents and the students was heightened by the extreme heat wave that has hit the area this week. At the same time, it appears that the Ministry of Health will give school administrators the authority to determine conditions and circumstances under which the mask-wearing duty will not apply.

Several authorities around the country have announced themselves that schooling in fourth grade and above, in which masks are required to wear masks, will resume for the time being only on Wednesday. A decision in this spirit was made in the municipality Jew And in the municipality Herzliya.

The head of education at Herzliya Municipality, Dr. Jacob Nahum, said his city would not allow harm to the students’ health. “Wearing 6-8 hours of a mask and sitting in a classroom with windows open during these horrible days is contrary to any common sense.

“We all understand that learning under these conditions cannot be sustained. The Ministry of Health’s decisions are detached from the reality of the return to routine.”

A message passed to the students’ parents in Judea

Municipality Ramat Gan Increased doing, and decided that schooling in fourth grade and above would resume only this Friday. Mayor Carmel Shama-Cohen said: “The decision was made after consulting with educators and medical staff, administrators, teachers, parents and students. Why do I-J students learn that they are exempt from masks that reported a nightmare during their classes and also their parents’ livelihoods? More dependent on the educational framework. ”

In the locality Alfie Menashe The local council decided that strata d-t would not return to regular study this week, but gradually. Students in these classes will be invited to one session for two hours in small groups. Alfie Menashe will return to full format only on Sunday, “in the hope that until then there will be easy instructions on the masks.”

Parental leadership bHolon Called to postpone school resume on Sunday due to weather. Head of Council Forward Zoran, Green Foundation, wrote to residents that the authority is instructed to act on masks in accordance with the rules that apply to the lower classes and there is no obligation to wear a mask in the classroom. Green further wrote that “the discretion will be on the part of the educational staff to be attentive to needs on the one hand and to maintaining health on the other.”

The national parent leadership called for “ending the masked farce.” According to the parent leadership, “This is a requirement that the public does not meet, especially during these extreme times. Accordingly, and as the Ministry of Health does not change the instruction to wear the masks, we recommend that parents in grades four through 10 consider seriously whether to send their children to school under such conditions .

“At the same time, we make it clear that the decision whether to send the children to educational institutions is voluntary and is at the discretion of the parents. At the same time, we give our appreciation to the education staff for their hard and dedicated work under these impossible conditions and hope for a quick return to routine.”

“More and more parents are not ready to send the children to schools.” MK Shasha-Biton

Director General of the Ministry of Education Shmuel Abubab, Chairman of the Corona Committee of MK Yifat Shasha-Biton and the Association of Pediatrics today contacted the Ministry of Health demanding that the students be exempted from wearing mask in classes due to the heavy heat.

The demand was raised in parallel with the protests of many parents who claim it is a difficult act to carry out. Parental leadership across the country received requests from parents to deactivate school until the masks’ duty in classrooms was eliminated. The Ministry of Education also announced that due to the inclement weather, students in the upper grades did not have to attend school.

The Director General of the Ministry of Education Abuav addressed the matter to the retiring Director General of the Ministry of Health Moshe Bar Good sign. “The heat loads these days are especially difficult for students from fourth grade who are required to study in classrooms with masks,” wrote Abuab. “I have received very many inquiries from students, which indicate that the duty of masks in many days is an irresistible duty. True, there are air conditioners in classrooms, but still the heat is unbearable and many students indicate difficulty and inability to concentrate.”

MK Shaw-Biton MK Corona’s committee addressed the new Minister of Health, Yuli Edelstein. She said the instruction to require fourth graders and above to wear masks throughout the school day, including class time during classes, is very complex and makes it difficult for students.

Shasha-Biton sought to reconsider the obligation to wear masks, especially during classes and especially in “green” communities where there are no verified patients. According to her, “wearing masks in the heavy heat wave is impractical, impairs children’s concentration ability and makes learning impossible under these conditions and so we must cancel this directive which is in doubt anyway.

“From many inquiries that have come to me on the matter, more and more parents are deciding not to send their children in the face of the unreasonable difficulty and discomfort the children are facing, especially on these hot days.”

The Association of Pediatrics today published an opinion that there is room to exempt children from the duty of masks until the end of the heat wave. The association said that the effectiveness of masking prevention in children themselves is unclear and there is no evidence in the scientific literature. In addition, the union noted that the impression that emerges from most of the data is that children are not contagious to a significant degree.

The union also said that “the current heat wave affecting the state, wearing masks by the children for long hours is impractical and hardly significant. Masks that get sweaty will be ineffective. Therefore, we believe that the masks must be exempted from the children until the current heat wave “.