The Libyan army took control of the Vatican Military Base, located in the west of the capital Tripoli, the capital of the militias affiliated to the caliph Khafter, leader of the illegitimate armed forces in the east of the country. (Hazem Turkia – Anadolu Agency)

The Anadolu Agency (AA) team watched the strategic Vatican Military Base that the Libyan army saved from the invasion of the militia affiliated with the leader of the illegitimate armed forces in the east of the country this morning.

In the morning, the Libyan army announced that it had cleared the strategic Vatican Military Base, 140 kilometers southwest of the capital Tripoli, from Hafter militias and had total control over the top. The AA team viewed the base saved by the Libyan army.

While the security measures taken at the entrance of the base were noteworthy, press members were taken to the base after the security check. Many unavailable military vehicles and vans that were destroyed as a result of hundreds of air operations by armed unmanned aerial vehicles (SİHA) connected to the Libyan army have attracted attention.

In the images reflected from the base, it was seen that some hangars were destroyed due to the air operations carried out by the Libyan army and the warplanes that were rendered unusable were waiting in the hangars.

Members of the Libyan army took a souvenir photo in front of the Russian-made Pantsir air defense system supplied by the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to the Hafter militias.

Colonel Muhammed Deva, who is affiliated with the Libya Army Western Operations Department, told the AA correspondent in the center of the Vatican Base, that the base was liberated from the Khafter militias in a very short time after the operation launched early in the morning.

Deva said that they had captured the Russian-made Pantsir air defense system that the UAE provided to the Khafter militias and that this system would be moved to a Libya government center.

The Libyan army announced this morning that they had withdrawn the strategic Vatican Military Base in the west of the country from the militias affiliated with Khafter and had control over the top.

Built on a 50-square kilometer area, 140 kilometers southwest of the capital, Vatiyye is strategically important, with its runways suitable for warplanes, hangars, fuel tankers, vehicle depots and its capacity to deploy 10,000 soldiers without outside support.



