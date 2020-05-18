Gadi Kinda: “Misses soccer and mom and her food”

Capricorn Kinda was one of the hottest players before the Corona made the world stop and of course the sport. Kinda who has recently moved from Beitar Jerusalem to the MLS League recorded a total of two league appearances in the new team uniform and scored twice – until the outbreak of the virus, which stopped everything.

Kinda Ex Ashdod thought and saw the long-awaited break-in so awaited, now after a long time at home, too, he is beginning to return to normal. After two months of forced break, sports are also slowly returning to practice, and Kinda has vacated to talk about returning to the routine in “open court.”

“We hope to return in early June,” Kinda said of the situation in the American League. “The problem is in the different cities, because every game here has to fly.

Will take more time with the league. We’ll be back training with contact for the next week or two. “And how do you cope?” It’s not easy until I finally get out, the Corona has arrived. I hope someday we can come back. ”

“The league really wants to come back, there are discussions and all kinds of options, but as of now there is nothing new. Just trying to come back and practice. In my opinion, it will take a long time before they come back to play. Last week,” Kinda says “This week we will train a little more fully, coming back slowly.”

Later on, he provided some of his reality, as a legionnaire who is alone abroad: “I really miss him, especially my mother. I really miss her food here.

At first it was very difficult to deal with loneliness, we were home most of the time. I didn’t think so much about football, as about staying healthy and hoping the family would be fine too. I also tried to go back to Israel, but Laa would not sing and it was very difficult. But we suffered, which is fine. We did it”.