FCA, Gualtieri: “It is a loan, not a gift. Strict conditions requested”

“We told Fiat that with the loan we have to pay for investments in Italy,” says Economy Minister Roberto Gualtieri, returning to the 6.3 billion loan requested by FCA Italy from Banca Intesa San Paolo, 80% guaranteed of the amount from Sace, a joint-stock company with a single shareholder Cassa Depositi e Prestiti, in turn controlled by the Ministry of Economy.”It’s a loan, not a gift. We asked FCAcompared to existing ones – continues Gualtieri – including strengthening and confirming all investments in Italy. We also said. The state guarantee is linked to these conditions. Also because we are talking about a large global multinational that is in the United States and is now negotiating a merger with PSA in France and that we have the duty, as government, to keep anchored in Italy “.The Minister of Economy explains that it is “a ‘“And that” from the government there will be maximum rigor in verifying the commitments “. Then he recalls that the liquidity decree” for larger loans subordinated the granting of the guarantee to a ministerial decree and to the verification of specific positive effects on the technological development, employment levels, weight in a strategic production chain “. The same decree “conditioned the possibility of increasing the guarantee to 80%and this is what the government intends to do towards FCA. “The minister then recalls that” the applicant for the guaranteed loan is FCA Italy which falls within the legal requirements of the liquidity decree and which is based and pays taxes in our country. It is still necessary to clarify that the new multinational group, after the merger with the PSA, will be based in the Netherlands, considered to be a ‘neutral field’ with respect to the two European countries Italy and France and to the United States “.

“FCA is committed to using the resources to support the liquidity of the automotive supply chain, which is useful and appreciable “, Gualtieri still insists.” However, in the informal interlocutions that preceded the request for funding from Intesa San Paolo, the government clarified that they would be additional conditions required: the confirmation and strengthening of the investment plan also in the new conditions determined by the coronavirus, the commitment to the non-relocation of production, confirmation of employment levels, the timely reporting of the agreed investments “.