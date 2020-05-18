Flash decision from Italy! Canceled until June 14 – Sports News

Italy, where the Corona virus caused the loss of thousands of lives, announced that with a flash decision, sports organizations will not be held until June 14.

The Federation said in a statement signed by Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte that all sports competitions in the country will not start until mid-June. Italy Serie A was planning to start the matches on June 13.

While wondering what action the teams will take after this decision, it is expected that the teams will not stop training and continue as the matches will start on June 15.





