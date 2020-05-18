IMMUNI Without Being Infected. Here’s WHO will NEVER get sick of COVID-19. The American STUDIO »ILMETEO.it

New developments regarding Coronavirus

New Findings on Coronavirus: A team of American researchers would have discovered that some individuals could beto the terrible pathogen, even though they never came in contact with the infection.To find out were the scientists of the ““at” La Jolla Institute for immunology “, in. The study, availablestunned researchers across the world.

They have been documented numerous cases according to which our body is able to provide an immune response to Covid-19: after having undergone a group of tests 20 people recovered from the Coronavirusin fact, these have shown that in each case the immune system is now able to recognize and fight the virus. This information would therefore eliminate any doubts about the future vaccine’s ability to provide coverage or not.

“What we see is a very robust T cell response against the spike protein, which is the target of most of the ongoing efforts. These results are really good news for vaccine development“Reports the doctor Alessandro Sette, who participated in the drafting of the document.

In the group examined, there are gods subjects who are immune despite not having come into contact with the virus: According to Californian experts, this phenomenon could be explained by the fact that almost all the subjects from which the blood samples were taken had definitely come into contact with the virus which causes the cold. A cross-reactivity would therefore have been generated, which in some individuals provided one protection against Covid-19.