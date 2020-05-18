Doomsday will break in the USA! Dismissal alleged bomb related to Steve Linick

Speaking to the CNN channel, Eliot Engel, Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the House of Representatives, evaluated Linick’s investigations and dismissal.

Stating that Linick was fired by President Donald Trump for a number of different reasons, Engel said, “Linick’s office was investigating the issue of Trump declaring an emergency to send weapons to Saudi Arabia upon request from me. It is annoying that Pompeo can get Linick thrown before completing his investigation. ” said.

Engel also said that Pompeo’s investigation of the $ 8 billion arms sale order to Saudi Arabia played a role in the expulsion of Linick.

Emphasizing that the dismissal of any public official because of doing his job is against the law and the law, Engel announced that the House of Representatives and the Senate Foreign Relations Committees will initiate an investigation.

However, while it was claimed that Pompeo commissioned some ministry employees with irrelevant tasks such as walking his dog, dry cleaning jobs and getting a dinner appointment for his family, it was also noted that he examined these issues within the scope of the investigation organized by Linick.

On the other hand, some White House officials, who made statements to the media on the subject, argued that some public officials acted against the government as a “deep state”.

Speaking to the American ABC News channel, Peter Navarro, one of the White House consultants, cited Linick, “We have some major problems, some of which they define as deep state.” said.