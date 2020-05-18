It was announced that the teams could start training on Tuesday, May 19, as the countdown for the return in the English Premier League, which was suspended due to the Corona virus.

While it is planned that the league matches will start in June or July if there is no troop, an interesting study has been initiated in order to make the matches that will be played without an audience become enjoyable.

According to the report in The Telegraph, it aims to establish the technology of the artificial companies ‘artificial fan voice’ technology in the stadiums and thus make the matches interesting. It is stated that broadcasters such as Sky Sports and BT Sport have started negotiations with the league management to use this technology in stadiums.

CLUBS LOOK HOT IN

It was also stated in the news that Premier League clubs are very warm about this proposal in terms of the fact that the matches do not pass in the training atmosphere and they mean excitement to the league.