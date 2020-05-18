Who won the Survivor prize game? May 18 Survivor villa, which team won the zipline prize game?

Zipline, which increases its popularity in our country, is called sliding activity with your own weight and with the help of gravity by taking necessary precautions with a steel rope attached to a low point from a certain height.

It can reach a speed of 50-60 kilometers per hour on the zipline line, which is accelerated by connecting a roller pulley to the steel rope. This speed is directly proportional to the slope of the zipline line. Stopping is provided at the end of the line by means of a spring brake system or automatic brake system.

The longest, highest and fastest zipline in the world is in South Africa. Its height is 280 m., Its length is 2 km, its highest speed is 160 km per hour. Turkey’s largest zipline course is connected to the Kemer district of Antalya Goynuk is located in Canyon. The total 1 km track consists of 4 separate lines.