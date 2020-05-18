Çavuşoğlu: 535 citizens living abroad died

Çavuşoğlu said that after the new type of coronavirus (Kovid-19) epidemic, countries with strong health systems make a difference.

Even the most protected in the world is known as the country Kovid-19 from affected describing Cavusoglu, Turkey in this process, stressing that the world in aid to many countries.

Cavusoglu highlighted that Turkey is a powerful country, “he demanded 135 countries for us medical supplies in the world. Some grant some of the purchase demand. 81 country needs partially met have now is ‘how we can help the others’, so that we’re working on it . ” used expressions.

Stating that they received the return of their investments in the healthcare system, Çavuşoğlu said, “We have brought more than 70 thousand citizens from 115 countries to our country so far. We talked to the US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo by phone. They took around 4,000 citizens from us. We support each other in this regard. ” he spoke.

Stating that there are also Turkish citizens who lost their lives abroad, Çavuşoğlu continued as follows:

“Our 535 citizens who have lived abroad have lost their lives so far. We are looking for their families. They all say that they have seen how strong and compassionate the state is, from the success in the healthcare system to the interest in the citizens of our country.” We did not vote for you. we’re in. What is so powerful government of the Republic of Turkey, we have seen what the potential. ‘ We have brought our 438 funerals to our country so far. Some of our citizens also wanted to bury their bodies there. ”

the world will be re-shaped recording Cavusoglu after Coronavirus, “the world hereafter will be a different world. Nothing will be like before. Everyone will try to be self well enough. It will not be possible, then it will be regionalization. Globalization also regionalism in One of Turkey from key countries it will be.” found the assessment.