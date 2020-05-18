Return of the “carcass in the room”: The government needs disinfection

The government sworn in yesterday (Sunday) returned to its desk the smell of the carcass he had spoken about a decade ago Benny Gantz. As in an amazing description of the offender’s return to the crime scene, they were assembled in the hall chasing all the heroes of that episode.

Inauguration of the 35th government // Photo: Knesset channel

First and foremost – Benny Gantz, the chief of staff who coined the phrase “the carcass should be cleaned out of the room”Won the same smelly carcass left by his predecessor, Gabby Ashkenazi. The same carcass, by the way, was originally aimed at the person who was sworn in yesterday to the position of Education Minister, Yoav Galant. Another member of the Order of Champions. Above all, the Avihai Mendblit High Court was still hovering, the person who, with his actions and duties, trained the carcass.

More on:

Ohana attacked the prosecutor’s office: “The system is calibrated to protect its power more than the public’s trust in it”

After more than 500 days of political crisis: The 35th government was sworn in by the Knesset

Everything you wanted to know about members of the new government

“We need you Mandelblit – resign”

Therefore, in the Secretary’s Watsap group, as in the Latter-day Sight, all the key players of the Mandelblit-Ashkenazi affair, which, due to its need to purify it, have attached it to the SG’s name, Harpaz, as is customary in the army. The culprits are the little ones; The big ones come out clean. ToA government that has risen has a huge duty to purge the smell that is still on the 14th floor of the Ministry of Defense, and its waves also shame the air in the Foreign Ministry, the Ministry of Education, and headquarters in Salah al-Din.

The only way to ventilate the rooms, so that the carcass scent does not affect government work and its very existence – is the joint action of the prime minister and the alternate prime minister to purify the air. In the spirit of these days, the days of the Corona, the corridors in the relevant government offices should be disinfected. It’s not in the sky. Sunlight is the best disinfectant: the exposed materials need to be exposed. Or, to put it simply, play the tapes in question.

Mandblit seems to have been stressed and stressed alike. Without underestimating the seriousness of the threats against him, and to the extent that they should be severely condemned, public pressure gives his signal. Many refuse to accept a situation where the sole person responsible for the fate of the materials is at the head of the system now, and in fact no one has the authority to do so without the principal involved giving his permission to speak. A complaint was filed with the police, messages were passed on to the right journalists, and above all a “consensus” was made to make the recordings to the top judges – and only to them. Why do the top justices hear more, and the public doesn’t? Until things are not fully heard, the heavy cloud will add to the new government.