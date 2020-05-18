Haaland-Juve, what’s behind it: the club’s new policy has slowed the deal

“They would have made me play in the Under 23” said Mino Raiola referring to the reason why Erling Haaland did not go to Juventus. Probably not. Indeed, certainly. Sentence extreme to the maximum power to understand – probably – that in Italy little space is given to young people. Old story. But, if he had arrived in black and white, Haaland would certainly have been the controversial owner for the next few years, also because the management is looking for a player in that role to replace Gonzalo Higuain on the way out.NEW POLICY – The reason is that the club has never been very convinced to sink the blow for the Norwegian striker who in January moved to Borussia Dortmund. He treated it, yes, but never giving the impression that he really wanted to take it. The technical aspect has nothing to do with it, difficult to discuss a bomber that always scores. Behind the decision, rather, there is the new club policy linked to the salary cap: that salary cap that we talked about in recent days (HERE), has actually been applied since January.

CHOICES – The missed lunge for Haaland is a signal, which together with the preference for Kulusevski over Eriksen make two. The engagement of the Swede taken by Atalanta in January and left on loan to Parma, in fact, is significantly lower than that of the former Tottenham midfielder who landed at Inter in the January market. Already from the last market session, Juve had no intention of taking players with a salary greater than 9 million euros gross. And so it will also be in the next market. The goal is to avoid new Rabiot cases (7 million net salary) and to pay close attention to the budget. Haaland would have broken through the roof of the salary cap decided by the company, for this reason Juve stopped only in the preliminary phase.