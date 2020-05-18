Lagarde (ECB): «The stability pact must be reviewed before it comes back into force»

Christine Lagarde’s voice comes from Frankfurt, in the language of Voltaire, revealing a self-assurance that the Frenchwoman is gradually finding in her new role as president of the European Central Bank.

Emmanuel Macron and Angela Merkel propose a € 500 billion European recovery fund. They are direct transfers and not loans. What do you think? Does this European budgetary commitment seem sufficient for the ECB to no longer have to bear the effort alone?

“The Franco-German proposals are ambitious, targeted and welcome – Lagarde responds to Courier and El Mundo of the RCS group, with Les Echos and Handelsblatt -. They pave the way for a long-term debt issuance carried out by the European Commission and above all allow important direct aid to be attributed to the states most affected by the crisis. This demonstrates the spirit of solidarity and responsibility to which the Chancellor referred last week. There cannot be a strengthening of financial solidarity without greater coordination of decisions at European level ».

Little by little, European countries come out of the lockdown. How do you assess the shock to the eurozone economy?

“It is remarkable, unparalleled in peacetime. We have to deal with it with determination to help our economies get up as soon as possible, so as to avoid a social crisis. Our scenarios range from a 5% to 12% recession in the euro area for this year, with a central hypothesis of 8%. We will review the projections on June 4, but in the worst case scenario we expect a 15% drop in gross domestic product for the second quarter only. In fact, it is difficult to assess the effects of the end of the lockdown in each country, especially if we also consider the possibility of a second wave of the epidemic in the autumn. A factor seems probable to us: if there is a second wave, the economic fallout should be less serious, because experience will bear fruit “.

What is the mandate of the European Central Bank in this unprecedented coronavirus crisis? Under the Treaties, it does not include growth and employment …

“Price stability is at the heart of our mandate, with inflation below but close to 2%. In circumstances such as today, in which inflation – and inflation expectations – are clearly lower than the target and the economy is in a deep recession, the ECB must pursue a monetary policy that is as accommodative as necessary to stabilize, at the same time. , inflation and the economy. We must act when it occurs a risk of restriction of financial conditions. And we need to make sure that monetary policy is passed on to all countries in the euro area, in all sectors. It is the raison d’etre of that exceptional instrument of ours which is the Pandemic Emergency Purchase Program (Pepp) “. So all the countries in which monetary policy does not seem to produce its effects deserve to be helped?

“Sure. The transmission of monetary policy is as important as monetary policy itself. ”

The debt crisis of 2012, then the Greek of 2015, had threatened the future of the euro. Today’s economic crisis is much stronger. Is there a risk of breaking up the euro area?

“No. The situation is not the same at all. This time it is not a crisis of financial and real estate origin that extends to the whole economy, nor is it a country that has placed itself on the margins with respect to others for having applied a bad mix of economic policy. It is a symmetrical shock, which reaches all economies at the same time. To protect the health of Europeans, policy makers have decided to at least partially close their economies. This is why it is important that all countries start again in good conditions, using all the tools available ».

So the risk for the euro is zero?

“Yup. And I remember that the euro is irreversible, it is registered in the Treaties “.

The spreads on the debt of southern European countries are more extensive than in early March, despite the measures that you have taken is satisfied?

“I repeat: our role is to ensure a good transmission of monetary policy throughout the euro area. We will continue to act without blinking. Since March 18, the date of the announcement of the Pepp, the Italian spread with respect to the ten-year German Bund has clearly fallen. The spreads of Spain and Portugal also ».

How do you judge the reaction to the crisis of policy makers? In 2012 the “Whatever it takes” of its predecessor Mario Draghi had followed the commitments of European governments, had not preceded them …

“At national level, governments have taken the stakes. Among direct aid to households, postponement of tax deadlines and guarantees provided to the private sector, have put on the table the equivalent of 20% of euro area GDP. It is quite a lot. For its part, the Commission has removed the constraints of the Stability and Growth Pact and unlocked the state aid mechanisms: it was indispensable. But there is a limit in all this: the effort has been excessively asymmetric. Depending on the countries, it ranges from 2% to 40% of GDP, if the direct aids and guarantees are added. The economically weakened countries, which are sometimes the most affected by the virus, have no room for budgetary maneuvers that allow the effort necessary to revive their economies. The solution is therefore a rapid, solid European budget recovery plan to restore symmetry between countries in the wake of the crisis. For clarity, this plan should benefit the states that need it most. Providing this assistance is the collective interests of each country. ”

In concrete terms, what do you expect from the European Council?

“The Council has an immense responsibility: it must live up to the seriousness of economic damage and social suffering. Where are we at? Already € 540 billion are potentially available, among those that come to the European Stability Mechanism (MES), from the complementary guarantees to companies (focused on small and medium) promised by the European Investment Bank and the Commission’s Sure plan, which aims to co-finance programs such as layoffs and should start in June. The credit lines of Mes have nothing to do with the bailouts of the past. These are loan offers that can go up to 2% of the GDP of each country, at very low rates and on minimum terms. It is sufficient to demonstrate that the funds are intended for direct and indirect healthcare costs aimed at fighting the pandemic. This package of support measures is welcome, but it is clearly insufficient to revive the economy of the euro area. ”

What order of magnitude seems necessary to you?

«We estimate that the additional financing needs of the States generated by this crisis, for 2020 alone, are in total between one thousand and 1,500 billion euros. Some will manage to achieve the necessary sums without difficulty, others need European financial solidarity, the size and composition of which will depend on the ambition of the heads of state and government, led by Charles Michel and Ursula von de Leyen. This European recovery plan, which I hope will be rapid and massive, will also have to devote itself to investing in common public goods, those which are better financed in different than alone, because it is more effective. I put health security in it, the transition to a greener, more digital economy that protects biodiversity more. ”

Last Wednesday, Angela Merkel said she was open to a significant effort to relaunch the common financial resources, but on condition that the decisions – in particular the budget – are made in common. What do you think, do you agree?

“Chancellor Angela Merkel only to remember one of the founding principles of the Economic and Monetary Union, the Maastricht Treaty: in the euro area, solidarity goes hand in hand with responsibility; in other words, there cannot be a strengthening of financial solidarity without greater coordination of decisions at European level. It seems to me a very opportune position ».

If the European Council does not put in place a sufficient recovery fund, can the most vulnerable countries count on the ECB rescue program (OMT)? And under what conditions?

“The UNWTO remains an important tool in the box of European tools, but is designed for the 2011-2012 crisis, very different from this. I don’t think it’s the most suitable tool to face the economic consequences of the health crisis produced by Covid-19. Today, faced with such a systemic shock, Pepp – our 750 billion euro public and private securities purchase program – is the most appropriate instrument ».

Its amount was calibrated in March, when there was still a rather inaccurate idea of ​​the recession. If your forecasts change in June, will it be time to review the upward amount? «On this topic, we have been and we are very clear: we will not hesitate to adjust the size, duration and composition of the Pepp as necessary. We will use all the necessary flexibility within the limits of our mandate. There is no psychological hesitation about our action. ”

The fiscal framework of Italy, Spain and France was difficult before the crisis. Doesn’t their situation today give you a little chills down your spine? We must abandon the Stability and Growth Pact?

«The priority today is to help economies recover. States are spending and of course debt is increasing; as for the relationship between debt and GDP, it will grow, because we are in recession. All countries in the world are witnessing an increase in their debt level: according to the IMF forecasts, the US debt will exceed 130% of GDP at the end of 2020, while that of the euro area will be below 100%. Of course it is an average, there are differences between the countries in the area. But to assess sustainability, one must not focus on the debt level with respect to GDP. The level of growth and the interest rates in force must be taken into consideration. These two factors are decisive. I think this crisis is a good opportunity to modernize the modalities of the Stability and Growth Pact, now suspended. In the past, innovative proposals have been made, in particular by the IMF, which it would be useful to review. Its relevance and effectiveness must be measured. I believe that the terms of the Stability and Growth Pact must be reviewed and simplified before we think about reintroducing it, when we have come out of this crisis ».

What do you think of the idea of ​​coronabonds, a debt shared? “The important thing is that all European countries understand to what extent they are interdependent: the production of a German car manufacturer can stop because it lacks Italian, Spanish or French components. Integration in euro area trade is so strong today that it is clearly in the interest of all countries, especially the more solid ones, that the most fragile are recovering. Otherwise we all lose. If the European recovery plan brings together EU subsidies and loans with very long maturities, with low rates, primarily intended for the countries that need them most, a great step forward will have been made in financial solidarity in Europe ».

How do you define very long-term loans: ten, thirty, fifty years?

“For the European recovery fund, the maturity of the loans should be at least of the order of a decade, but it is clear that longer maturities would help spread the costs of the crisis more over time. The ECB, as far as it is concerned, buys securities whose maturity is very long, up to thirty years. ”

What is really at stake in the decision of the Constitutional Court of Karlsruhe: your independence, the primacy of European law, Germany’s approach to the EU, or even the euro?

“We have taken note of this ruling. The ECB is subject to European law, reports on its activities to MEPs, ultimately responds to the Court of Justice of the European Union (Cgue). In December 2018, the Cgue has unquestionably established that the purchases of government bonds by the ECB (PSPP program) are perfectly compliant with its mandate and with European law “.

But isn’t this a serious questioning of the European legal order? Europe was built on law …

“Europe is an architecture of law; the European Union is built on a very clear legal order. And the independence of the ECB, guaranteed by the treaties, is a pillar of German monetary thinking. This is what the ECB’s strength does in fulfilling its mandate. ”

Despite this decision, are you able to continue using your debt purchase programs?

“Yup. The sentence of the German Constitutional Court itself is very explicit: it says that the Pepp program launched during the pandemic is not involved in this judgment. I have no worries either on the pandemic (Pepp) program, or on the previous program, which concerns debt purchases made since 2015 (PSPP). As I said, the European Court of Justice found it compliant with the Treaties in December 2018. We remain imperturbable in pursuing our goal of price stability. ”

It fears that the financial markets will spread doubt and that this limits the effectiveness of your policy?

«Pepp is a program of targeted and limited time purchases which responds to exceptional circumstances. The other European institutions have also taken exceptional measures in this crisis “.

So the legitimacy of Pepp is guaranteed by the exceptional nature of the moment?

“It is absolutely justified by this exceptional shock.”

But in these conditions, what position will the Bundesbank take on participating – or not – in ECB programs?

“According to the Treaties, all national central banks must participate fully in the decisions and application of the monetary policy of the euro area.”

Does the Bundesbank have a discretionary space?

“Each national central bank in the euro area is independent and cannot receive instructions from governments. This is what the Treaties provide ».

But in this conflict, what is your role as the ECB?

«My belief is clear. The ECB has been entrusted with a mandate by the EU member states when they drafted and ratified the Treaty. The ECB is subject to the jurisdiction of the Court of Justice of the European Union. We will continue to respond before the European Parliament and explain our decisions to European citizens. ”

If you look a few years ahead, how will the most indebted countries manage to get rid of the debts incurred because of the virus? Will they be canceled? Reduced? Will the deadlines be spread over time?

“The solution is a solid and sustainable growth that will, over time, to amortize the debt burden, and our economies to develop in a harmonious way to respond to people’s aspirations.”

Among certain economists, the idea of ​​perpetual debt meets some intellectual success …

“In fact, it’s an … intellectual debate.”

You have been in Washington at the head of the IMF, so you have returned to Europe for a few months. What affects you?

«I returned to Europe with the same convictions: our growth models must evolve, deeply, to anticipate and slow down climate change; inequalities are a danger; globalization must be more respectful of the human person. From this point of view, Europe embodies fundamental values, precious, inspiring the rest of the world and we have the duty to defend. “

