TOP NEWS 20 hours – FIGC, stop at the championships until 14 June. Moratti: “Let’s end it here”

The teaching of the Bundesliga. Milan and the Champions Cup 26 years ago – Read the news: CLICK HERE!
Fiorentina, Commisso: “In Italy too many powers and bureaucracy. Playoffs? Only for this year” – Read the news: CLICK HERE!
FIGC, President Gravina suspends all championships until June 14: the press release – Read the news: CLICK HERE!
Collective training, Ulivieri from the Serie A side: “The withdrawal seems to me to be forced” – Read the news: CLICK HERE!
Naples, possible offers of 70-80 million for Koulibaly: eyes on United, Liverpool and PSG – Read the news: CLICK HERE!
Moratti reiterates: “The virus is a serious matter, we think directly about the next championship” – Read the news: CLICK HERE!
Turin, contacts between Vagnati and Marotta for the Izzo-Gagliardini exchange – Read the news: CLICK HERE!
Juventus, Luca Pellegrini could remain on loan to Cagliari – Read the news: CLICK HERE!
Juventus, Rabiot at the crossroads: first the clarification with the club then the Premier League – Read the news: CLICK HERE!
Inter Milan, Skriniar remains untouchable. Conte will bring him back permanently to the right – Read the news: CLICK HERE!
Akpoguma, the defender who scores little and defends the president. Rome thinks about it – Read the news: CLICK HERE!
Inter, Oriali in the national team until Qatar 2022: Mancini tries – Read the news: CLICK HERE!
LIVE TMW – Coronavirus emergency, the CTS studies the new protocol. Civil Protection, the bulletin – Read the news: CLICK HERE!
FOCUS TMW – Serie A, individual training again: second buffer for Cagliari – Read the news: CLICK HERE!
TMW – Rome between stop selling and the return of a strong role for Franco Baldini – Read the news: CLICK HERE!
<
script>
function addListener(element, type, callback)
{
if (element.addEventListener) element.addEventListener(type, callback);
else if (element.attachEvent) element.attachEvent(‘on’ + type, callback);
}
function getQueryParam(param)
{
var result = window.location.search.match(new RegExp("(?|&)" + param + "([])?=([^&]*)"));
return result ? result[3] : false;
}
/* Settaggio delle variabili */
var menunav = 'serie-a';
var indirizzo = window.location.pathname.split("https://news.google.com/");
var word = '';
if (word=='') word = getQueryParam('word');
var zona = 'default';
var azione = 'read';
var idsezione = '1';
var titolo_art = 'TOP NEWS ore 20 - FIGC, stop ai campionati fino al 14 giugno. Moratti: "Finiamola qui"';
var sezione_art = 'Serie A';
var now = '18 maggio ore 22:23';
var squadra = '';
/* Settaggio della searchbar (con titoletto) */
var searchbar = false;
if (indirizzo[1]!='' && word=='') searchbar = indirizzo[1].replace(/-/gi, " ").replace(/_/gi, " ").toUpperCase();
else if (azione=='search') {
searchbar = 'Ricerca';
if (word!=false && word!='') searchbar = searchbar + ' per ' + word.toUpperCase()
} else if (azione=='contatti') searchbar = azione.toUpperCase();
indirizzo = indirizzo[1].replace('-', '');
if (word==false) word = '';
/* Caricamento asincrono degli script social (versione estesa commentata su main_all.js) */
if(("read"==azione||"media"==azione) && euPubConsentExists){var scripts=["//connect.facebook.net/it_IT/all.js#xfbml=1"];!function(e){for(var t=0,a=e.length;a>t;t++){var o=document.createElement("script");o.type="text/javascript",o.async=!0,o.src=e[t];var r=document.getElementsByTagName("script")[0];r.parentNode.insertBefore(o,r)}}(scripts)}
function lazyImage(id)
{
var imgs = document.getElementById(id);
if (imgs!==undefined && imgs!==null)
{
var img = imgs.getElementsByTagName('IMG');
if (img!==undefined && img!==null && img.length>0)
{
for (var i=0; i<img.length; i++)
{
var datasrc = img[i].getAttribute('data-src');
if (datasrc!==undefined && datasrc!==null && datasrc!=='') img[i].src = datasrc;
}
}
}
}
Source link
https://www.tuttomercatoweb.com/serie-a/top-news-ore-20-figc-stop-ai-campionati-fino-al-14-giugno-moratti-finiamola-qui-1384482