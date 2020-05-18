Priest blesses with the water pistol: memes flock

The photos of a priest who blesses the faithful with a water pistol have gone around the world giving birth to truly hilarious memes.

As Easter approached, the priest thought of a way to allow parishioners to have the blessing: "The original idea was to do something for the children of the parish – Pelc revealed to BuzzFeed News – So I thought: 'what can we still do to observe all the social distance protocols?' ". And so the idea of the water pistol was born, the feasibility of which was first submitted to the opinion of a friend of his, emergency room doctor in Detroit, to make sure that it was a safe, as well as fun idea.

In addition to going around the web, thanks to the creativity of users, the images have been transformed into memes that have been successful in terms of likes and retweets: