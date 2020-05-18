Kate skates drifting to the heart of the sea off the coast of Tel Aviv

A police helicopter helps search (Photo: Ina Toker)

Many police officers, who are assisting with the helicopter, conducted searches for a Kate skier on Monday evening, apparently drifting to sea off the coast of Tel Aviv.

Police said the surfboard and parachute that probably belonged to the surfer were found on Charles Clore Beach. Police have asked anyone who knows who the surfboard belongs to report as soon as 100 call center.

The surfboard found on Charles Clore Beach (Photo: Police spokeswoman)





Charles Clore Beach, tonight(Photo: Ina Toker)





(Photo: Ina Toker)

And the parachute that is next to the surfboard(Photo: Police spokeswoman)

In recent days, the Maritime Policies have dealt with several instances of concern for human life along the Mediterranean coast. Last Saturday, they rescued a skier who was in a state of exhaustion off the coast of Bat Yam and at the same time rescued two vessels inside the Tel Aviv marina.

Yesterday, the Daily Policemen rescued Kate as a surfer who was unable to return to land on the Charles Clore beach and shortly thereafter Kate surfered to Rishon Lezion beach after his kite collapsed and had no way to return to land. The surfer was found after scans and brought to safety.

Yesterday Kate also rescued Kate who was unable to return to land opposite Herzliya. The crew located the surfer, took him to a police ship and safely dropped him off at the Herzliya Marina.