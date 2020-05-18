Handball: Hapoel Ashdod is already working on next season, a triple signing for the team

Hapoel Ashdod probably no longer thinks about the upcoming season, the handball league will probably end as it is the fate of the champion and the fall is unclear. The Reds are still champions, already strong in preparation for next season.
Three players signed the team on Monday. Triple stamp. This is about Vladi Coffman, Omar Gera and Guy Cordova.
Ashdod was renewed in the image of center Weldi Kupman who played in Maccabi Rishon LeZion, and of the peacock Omar Grah who played in Hapoel Rishon Lezion last season (the two have already played together in Maccabi Rashab and the Israeli national team). On the Ram and Holon, join as mentioned.
Ashdod coach, Oleg Butenko“We are building the roster for next season, and are endeavoring to strengthen it with quality and experienced players, and welcome the players’ joining. We will continue to strengthen the team, with the clear goal of continuing to struggle for all degrees.”
Omar Gra 28, Pivot, grew up and was educated in Maccabi Rishon Lezion where he played about 10 seasons during which he won 2 championships and 3 state trophies, two of them with present-day Ashdod head coach Oleg Butenko, who returns to collaborate with Gra in the current season. Rashab there has not had many minutes of play and he is coming to Ashdod to prove that he is one of the best pivots in the league.
Guy Cordova, 26, the youngest of the left-hand extremist, grew up and was educated in Holon’s excellent greenhouse, where he played for six seasons and is considered one of the talented Winner League extremists. He managed to pass one season on the USSR and in the current season played in the uniform of the people of Herzliya.
Wadi Kupman and Omri Kushmaro will lead the center position, Omar Gra will join Yossi Bitterman and replace Shai Hershkowitz the excellent Pibot who finished two wonderful years in the team and was a key partner in the previous season and will probably hang the shoes and retire from an active game next year, and Guy Cordova will join the stand.
