Handball: Hapoel Ashdod is already working on next season, a triple signing for the team

Hapoel Ashdod probably no longer thinks about the upcoming season, the handball league will probably end as it is the fate of the champion and the fall is unclear. The Reds are still champions, already strong in preparation for next season.

Three players signed the team on Monday. Triple stamp. This is about Vladi Coffman, Omar Gera and Guy Cordova.

Ashdod was renewed in the image of center Weldi Kupman who played in Maccabi Rishon LeZion, and of the peacock Omar Grah who played in Hapoel Rishon Lezion last season (the two have already played together in Maccabi Rashab and the Israeli national team). On the Ram and Holon, join as mentioned.

Ashdod coach, Oleg Butenko“We are building the roster for next season, and are endeavoring to strengthen it with quality and experienced players, and welcome the players’ joining. We will continue to strengthen the team, with the clear goal of continuing to struggle for all degrees.”