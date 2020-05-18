Trump, the ousted superintendent and weapons for Saudi Arabia

Democratic congressmen say President Donald Trump’s decision to fire the State Department’s superintendentStems from the fact that the Commissioner was conducting an investigation into a US arms sales deal with Saudi Arabia. The job of the deposed inspector was to investigate cases where the administration was behaving improperly, and Democratic members now demanded an explanation for his ouster.

Trump with Saudi Crown Prince Ben Salman. Bypassed Congress (Photo: Reuters)







The ousted supervisor Linick. “Raises questions” (Photo: AP)

Trump announced his intention to oust Superintendent Steve Linick in a letter he sent Friday to House Speaker Democrat Nancy Pelosi.

It should be noted that U.S. law allows the president to oust general inspectors in government agencies, but Linick is the fourth superintendent of such institutions that the Republican president has been ousting in recent weeks. This is a cause of concern among both Democrats and some Republicans, and the circumstances under which the Superintendent is ousted only increase this concern.

Elliott Angel, who is chairing the House Foreign Relations Committee and Sen. Bob Menendez, a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, revealed that while ousted, Linick conducted an investigation into Trump’s decision last year to declare an emergency

Leumi to facilitate the sale of military equipment worth $ 8 billion, most of it to Saudi Arabia.

Angel and Menendez already announced on Saturday that they were launching an investigation into Linick’s dismissal, and today Angel revealed the investigation conducted by Linick regarding the sale of the weapons to Saudi Arabia. “I discovered that there may have been another reason for the dismissal,” Angel said. “Linick’s office conducted – at my request – an inquiry into Trump’s fundamental declaration of an emergency, a declaration made so he could send weapons to Saudi Arabia. We don’t have the full picture yet, but troubling Secretary of State Mike Pompeo

He wanted Linick to be eliminated before this job was completed. ”

Member of the House of Representatives Angel. “Troublemaker who wanted to be removed before the investigation ended” (Photo: AFP)

Trump, recalls, angered many in Congress last May, including some Republican members, when he declared a national emergency because of the tension between Washington and Iran, preventing Congress from considering the weapons sale in depth. Both the Senate and House of Representatives approved bills banning the sale, but Trump vetoed them, and the Senate, which has a Republican majority, has not found enough support to abolish his veto on the matter.

Senator Menendez said today that he believed Supervisor Linick was close to completing his investigation into the arms sale. Some Republican congressmen have also expressed concern about the happenings. Sen. Chuck Gressley again called on Trump – in writing – to provide a detailed explanation of his decision to oust Inspector General. Michael McColl, the senior Republican on the House House Committee on Foreign Relations, said he was considering the matter. Leslie Demon, a Republican spokeswoman for the House Senate committee, said: “The State Department inspector general plays an essential audit role in the department, so if you flush a person – it raises questions.”

Linik. Was replaced by an ally of Vice President Pence (Photo: AFP)

In his letter to Pelosi about the layoffs on Friday, the only explanation Trump gave to the decision to oust Superintendent was that he no longer had “full confidence” in Linick. Instead of Linick, Trump has appointed Stephen Jacquard, who is considered a close ally of Vice President Mike Pence.

In recent days, U.S. Congress officials said Linick also questioned whether Secretary of State Pompeo had illegally used an employee – whose employment was funded by the taxpayer – to do personal chores for him and his wife, such as collecting food from restaurants and clothes from laundries and taking their dog for a walk. It should be noted that Trump’s decision to oust Linick was made on Pompeo’s recommendation.

If Pompeo did commit the deeds attributed to him, then these are problematic acts, but not those that are likely to lead to serious consequences against him. Discovering non-kosher acts related to the arms deal with Saudi Arabia, on the other hand, can certainly lead to significant consequences.