More heavy in the heat wave: Get ready for 42 degrees in Tel Aviv

The heat wave is underway, but the peak is still ahead of us. Today, the highest temperature in the Jordan Valley, at 46 degrees, was recorded again. Tomorrow’s upward rise is expected in all areas, no change is expected on Wednesday, and Thursday’s upward one is expected. The heat wave is expected

Breaking down only Friday, but the weather will still be warmer than usual for the season.

The heat wave, caused by the “melting” – hot air pressing on the lower layers of the atmosphere – hit the entire eastern Mediterranean. The wave began as early as last week, but it was only on Saturday that warming began on the coastal plain. During the day, various temperatures were measured at the various stations of the Meta-Tech in the following localities: Tel Aviv, Bat Yam, Beer Sheva and Afula recorded 42 degrees, Petah Tikva and Kfar Blum 43, Plant, Faran, Ein Gedi, Yotvata, Beit Shean, Holon and Kiryat Winepress recorded 44, in quarry and Ein Yahav 45 and in wheel 46.

Lamour enjoyed the warmth of the record in Haifa (Photo: Anat Salomon, spokeswoman for Haifa Municipality)

Tigers cool off at the Haifa Zoo (Photo: Anat Salomon, spokeswoman for Haifa Municipality)





The bears also wanted to cool down(Photo: Anat Salomon, spokeswoman for Haifa Municipality)





Not only humans suffer from the heat, but also the animals. In the wild, animals find their own way to cool down, but domestic animals need human help. Cows, for example, suffer greatly from the heat – which can lead to economic damage as a result of a decline in milk production. Farms in the hot areas bring cows to the showers several times a day, plus fans that cool their bodies. The cows say that the cows continue to raise their teeth during the slaughter, which indicates that the showers do their thing.

At the Haifa Municipal Zoo, the caretakers Daniel, Amada and Alex took care today to help animals cope with the weather. The caretakers distributed frozen pears, lemurs and cappuccinos, made from a variety of fruits this season such as grapes, melons, watermelons and apricots, so that they will cool their bodies a bit.

Sunset in Caesarea (Photo: Shamir Elbaz)





Spend time at the beach in Caesarea(Photo: Shamir Elbaz)





Spend time at the beach in Caesarea(Photo: Shamir Elbaz)

The bears and tigers have courtyards of running water, but the caretakers have added cooler water from firefighting pipes today. They even wet the bodies of the “emo” birds, who greatly enjoyed the shower. The migratory storks these days have organized themselves a field shower in the patient’s shed, under the sprayers of the cone – the irrigation plant traveling in the fields.

The bees stopped the lull today and assisted the bees in cooling the hives using buckets of water they placed nearby. Boaz Ben-Ze’ev, a bee from a bee-like seat, explained that the bees must cool the hive. Due to the heat, the honey from which the honeycomb may be made dissolves and weakens, which can lead to collapse.

Tonight is expected to continue with brisk weather, and in the evening there may be light local rain. Temperatures expected tonight and tomorrow: Kiryat Shmona 43-26, Katzrin 40-26, Safed 36-26, Tiberias 45-25, Nazareth 40-26, Haifa 40-25, TA 42-27, Jerusalem 38-30, Ashkelon 35 -24, Ein Gedi 48-35, Be’er Sheva 43-27, Arad 39-30, Mitzpe Ramon 38-29, Eilat 45-30.

Heat load in the Gaza envelope (Photo: Barel Ephraim)





Surrounding the Gaza Strip(Photo: Barel Ephraim)





Surrounding the Gaza Strip(Photo: Barel Ephraim)

As mentioned, the heavy and extreme heat wave will continue tomorrow. Heavy to extreme heat loads are expected to continue to prevail in all areas, accompanied by dry conditions. Meta-Tech reports that it is expected to measure exceptional temperature values ​​that range from 41 to 44 degrees in the coastal plain, the lowlands and the northern Negev. In the Jordan Valley and the Arava are expected to be 49-46 degrees. Despite the heavy heat, in the afternoon there may be light local rain in the Arava and the southern Negev, accompanied by thunderstorms and high winds.

The heat wave will continue on Wednesday, but on Thursday it is expected to weaken slightly, especially on the coastal plain. In other parts of the country the heat wave will continue to be heavy and extreme. On Friday, the heat wave will come to an end, a noticeable drop in temperatures and even a rise in humidity. However, the weather will continue to be warmer than usual for the season. Heavy to extreme heat loads are still expected in the eastern and western valleys. In the northern Negev, moderate to heavy heat load is expected, in coastal and lowland moderate heat load is expected and in the mountains light to medium heat is expected.