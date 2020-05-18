the head found in a suitcase

IN DEPTH

A 17-year-old girl was beheaded by her ex-boyfriend in Sweden: Wilma Andersson was missing on November 14, 2019 and the police found her head two weeks later. Accused of the murder is the ex-boyfriend Tishko Ahmed Shabaz, who however continues after months to deny the facts: according to police, the boy allegedly killed the ex taking advantage of the fact that she had gone to her house to pick up some things.

#correlati article figure .player_clicker ::after{ color:#fff; background-color:rgba (0,0,0,.6); border-radius:50%; display:block; text-align:center; font-size:16px; line-height:40px; width:40px; position:absolute; top:50%; left:50%; margin:-20px 0 0 -21px; } #correlati article figure .player_foto_clicker ::after{ color:#fff; background-color:rgba (0,0,0,.6); border-radius:50%; display:block; text-align:center; font-size:20px; line-height:40px; width:40px; position:absolute; top:50%; left:50%; margin:-20px 0 0 -21px; }

->



Tourist argues with his wife and throws her from the balcony: «I was stressed by the lockdown»

Professor killed by her partner. To his friends he said: “If something happens to me, it was him”

25-year-old mother killed by ex-partner: the body found in an underground bag

The macabre detail revealed by the police is that the girl’s head was wrapped in aluminum foil and scotch tape and hidden in a suitcase. Shabaz is of Iraqi origin and acquired Swedish nationality in 2014.

Traces of Wilma’s blood had been found on the floor of Shabaz’s apartment and on a kitchen knife, probably the murder weapon. “The suspect – explained the police – has kept only a part of the body and got rid of the rest”. The remains of the girl, however, have never been found. Mother Linda made an appeal to the police: “We want to know where our daughter is. Please don’t stop looking for her ».

Last update: 18:48



© RESERVED REPRODUCTION