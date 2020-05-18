Pozzo attacks the Bundes: “They left that could not be worse and they sold it as a triumph”

Giampaolo Pozzo uncontainable. After the intervention on Radio Rai, the patron of Udinese also allowed himself to Sports Radio today, attacking the Bundesliga recovery methods, which will be back on the pitch tonight with the postponement Werder Bremen-Bayer Leverkusen: injury level. 8 injuries in the first 6 games, just as many for Borussia Dortmund after a single day. The proof that if you do not make a good preparation you pay the bill. And all with one game per week while we should make two, so it would take a 30-player squad to get to the bottom and cushion all injuries. ”

