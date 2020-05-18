Kash youth player arrested following brawl involvement

18/05/2020 10:04 PM

Kash Stop youth player (Hagai Michaeli)

By Gidi Lipkin

At the same time as the preparations for the opening of the lower playoff league opener, Kiryat Shmona municipalities have had to deal with an unpleasant event in recent days, during which one of the most prominent players in the club’s youth team was arrested after being involved in a mass brawl.

The player, who also jumped to train several times with the club’s adult team, took part in a mass brawl between Safed and teens from Kiryat Shmona on the promenade next to Sde Nehemia on Friday.

Since that event, the actor has been in custody and today (Monday) he was brought to court for a hearing, after which his period of detention was extended for another three days. Police have confirmed to ONE the details.