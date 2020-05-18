Official status for Ramadan and Eid holidays in the European country

According to the statement made by the Press Service of the Office of the Ukrainian Presidency, Ukrainian President Volodimir Zelenski, who met with the representatives of the Crimean Tatars due to the 76th anniversary of the exile of the Crimean Tatars, is preparing to sign the decree that will be granted an ‘official holiday’ status in the coming days. It has announced.

“KIRIM TATAR EXILE IS A TERRIBLE TRAGUE”

Giving a message about the Crimean Tatar exile in 1944, Zelenski said, “We know that the exile is one of the most horrible tragedies experienced by the Crimean Tatar people. Hundreds of thousands of Crimean Tatar families were exiled from their own homeland. We will remember those who lost their lives forever. ” made statements.

500 HOUSES TO BE BUILDED FOR THE CRIMEAN TATARS

Zelenski reminded that during the meeting with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Kyiv on February 3, it was agreed that the families who had to migrate from Crimea to build 500 houses in Kherson, Ukraine, the work on land allocation and construction of houses continued without any problems. stressed that he was.

According to the data of the Ukrainian Muslims Religious Administration, approximately 2 million Muslims live in Ukraine.