It turned out that Galatasaray and Fenerbahçe were interested in the 21-year-old young midfielder Riley McGree, who played in the Australian League.

Those who want the young football player who transferred to Australia United from Australia League teams in 2019 for 950 thousand euros after wearing the club in Brugge include Rangers besides Fenerbahçe and Galatasaray and also Düsseldorf.

Playing in Europe is among the career goals of Riley McGree, whose club has been raised to 3 million euros by her successful performance in the Australian League.

Who is Riley McGree?

Riley McGree is 21 years old and is wearing the Adelaide League jersey from the Australian League teams. Riley McGree, 21, serves midfield. Riley McGree scored 12 goals in 21 games this season and made 6 assists. Riley McGree’s contract with the club continues until 2022.

