Loan to FCA, Calenda to Sono le Venti (Nine): “Renzi? Forget other Italian companies. You cannot be a liberal at the taxpayer’s expense”

The request from the FCA group of 6.3 billion euros in loans with state guarantees, opened a case within the majority. If Renzi has sided with the Elkann and the Democratic Party which instead remembers how the agreements have often been disregarded, with great damage to public money and workers. The former party mate is also against Renzi’s vision Carlo Calenda, leader of Action. “In this case – he said to It’s the winds – Renzi forgets all the hundreds of thousands of Italian companies that have asked for guarantees but by not being called FCA they did not have them, and they faced a billion impediments. Can not be done be liberal at the taxpayer’s expense. What does this story show? If you are a large industrial group and have two owned newspapers do what you want ”
THE WINDS ARE, the new program by Peter Gomez, is produced by Loft Produzioni for Discovery Italia and will also be available on Dplay (on the website www.it.dplay.com – or download the app on the App Store or Google Play) and on www.iloft.it website and Loft app. Nine is visible on digital terrestrial channel 9, on Sky channel 149 and on Tivùsat channel 9.
Support ilfattoquotidiano.it: never like now
we need you.
In these weeks of pandemic we journalists, if we do our job with conscience,
we do a public service. This is also why we are proud every day here at ilfattoquotidiano.it
to offer hundreds of new content for free to all citizens: news, exclusive insights,
expert interviews, surveys, videos and much more. All this work, however, has a great economic cost.
Advertising, in a time when the economy is stagnant, offers limited revenues.
Not in line with the access boom. This is why I ask those who read these lines to support us.
To give us a minimum contribution, equal to the price of a cappuccino per week,
fundamental for our work.
Become a supporting user by clicking here.
Thanks
Peter Gomez
THANK YOU FOR READING ALREADY XX ITEMS THIS MONTH.
But now we are the ones who need you.
Because our work has a cost.
We are proud to be able to offer hundreds of new content every day for free to all citizens.
But advertising, in a time when the economy is stagnant, offers limited revenues.
Not in line with the boom in access to ilfattoquotidiano.it.
This is why I ask you to support us, with a minimum contribution, equal to the price of a cappuccino per week.
A small but fundamental sum for our work. Help us out!
Become a supporting user!
With gratitude
Peter Gomez
Support now
Previous article
Bonafede, the Renzians threaten to vote on the motion of no confidence: “In the Senate, numbers of dancers. We decisives, Conte give a signal “
Next article
Campanian policy and aerospace: another meeting between Verde (Cira) and Caldoro in Rome. To procure it was the Berlusconi deputy Sarro
Source link
https://www.ilfattoquotidiano.it/2020/05/18/prestito-a-fca-calenda-a-sono-le-venti-nove-renzi-si-scorda-altre-imprese-italiane-non-si-puo-fare-il-liberale-a-spese-del-contribuente/5805953/