The plan of France and Germany to help the European economy

France and Germany unveiled a joint plan on Monday with some proposals to help the European Union get out of the crisis caused by the coronavirus. The most important and the one that is already being discussed the most is a “recovery fund” (recovery fund) of € 500 billion to help the sectors most affected by the crisis.Unlike other European funds to support the economy, this would provide for the collection of money on the financial markets and their distribution through subsidies (and not loans): a mechanism in some ways similar to that of the Eurobonds, which has been talked about a lot in the last months.

The plan was presented with a press conference attended by German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron. Merkel and Macron spoke about the need to help the countries and economic sectors most affected by the crisis and the importance of doing so by strengthening the European Union, making it more united and cohesive.

The proposals concern greater cooperation between countries in the health sector (to have common strategies in the event of an emergency, but also greater collaboration in research and production of vaccines), investments for the digitization and for the revitalization of the European Green Deal (the complex plan of the European Commission to combat climate change) and a joint effort to strengthen the single market and the free movement of people between member countries: the text of the proposal, in English, can be read here.

However, the recovery fund is the central proposal among those presented today, because it would allow the European Union to have a tool to use in the short term to support the exit from the crisis of these months. Unlike the ESM, the recovery fund would not include loans from the European Union to countries in difficulty, but grants to be used directly to help the economy. The fund, entrusted to the European Commission, would be financed by raising money on the financial markets on behalf of the European Union (therefore, in fact, by making public EU debt) and would be equally repaid by all member countries over the next few years.



The funding mechanism of the fund is similar to that which was mentioned for the so-called Eurobonds, the “European government bonds” requested by countries such as Italy, France and Spain to help the economies of the countries in greatest difficulty. However, the fund would be smaller than Italy has previously asked for (2,000 billion euros) and the money would be managed by the European Commission and not directly by the member states.

Merkel and Macron said they came to the proposal after talking at length with both the countries that had asked for the Eurobonds and those that had most opposed to forms of EU public debt, such as the Netherlands and Austria. The fund would therefore be a sort of compromise, from which to find an agreement with all the other countries of the Union. The transition from the loan mechanism to that of subsidies and the use of markets will probably appeal to countries such as Italy and Spain, the small size of the fund and the control entrusted to the European Commission should instead be a guarantee for countries that had opposed Eurobonds .

Several journalists and analysts wrote positively about the proposal from France and Germany. If it is true that the fund will not have huge dimensions, it is also true that in the short term it will give the European Union a fair amount of spending, which will be added to the money that is normally distributed with the Union’s multi-year budget. And this is the first time that Germany has argued for the possibility of creating Community public debt. Furthermore, the fact that there is already an agreement with France could facilitate discussions with other countries, on which the future of the proposal will depend. Like any European decision, the agreement between all 27 countries of the Union will be needed to arrive at something concrete.