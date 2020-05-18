Lazio: two hours of confrontation between Lotito and the team | News

These are busy days for the president Lotito, engaged in his political battle for the resumption of the championship and in the restoration of the sports center of Formello taken as an example by many for management and healthcare facilities available. The biancoceleste president he summoned the whole team to Formello in the late afternoon for a meeting – respecting the distances – in which the salary issue.

Two hours of heated debate in which the president reiterated the intention of implement the guidelines voted in the League by the 2nd clubs. Two month salary cut, March and April, that they could reach four in case of non-restart of the championship.

It is no coincidence that to date all the companies have talked about optional individual trainings just to not clash with what was decided in the League on the salary issue. The biancocelesti players started a heated debate and left the meeting very perplexed pending a new confrontation. Today’s chat, however, counts as a first step and nothing more. Because never like this year, in these unusual circumstances, balance is fundamental and must not be broken.