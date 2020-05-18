Sparks between Capello and Bergomi on withdrawals: the social debate ignites

MILAN – The verbal confrontation between Fabio Capello and Beppe Bergomi makes the social networks discuss the opportunity or otherwise of the super retirements of the Serie A teams to complete the championship: “I I agree with the withdrawal if this is the only way to start again – Capello’s words to Sky Calcio Club – football needs to be financially active again, otherwise some of the clubs may face serious economic difficulties“. “In Germany they train from morning to night and then go home. Serie A players cannot stay 4 weeks in retreat plus the whole championship, it’s too much. And let’s not bring up the discourse they earn so much …“Is the opinion instead of Bergomi. The phrase ignites Capello’s fuse: “Let’s not forget that there are people who are losing their jobs or are on layoffs – added the Friulian coach – what will a 40-day retreat be for footballers?“. “So you are demagogic – Bergomi’s reply – with this sentence you now take the applause“.

The debate on social networks

On social networks the debate between those who support Capello and those who Bergomi:Fabio Capello my idol in black and white with the number ten shirt“Writes a user on Twitter,”It starts only for the soldthe. Clear and simpleAnother writes. “Maybe 40 days are too many, but 15 can bear them all (they play football and take millions) and they are not on unpaid layoffs. however I am always on the side of Capello”, Still says a fan. “Writing something towards one or the other is only a waste of gray matter”Is the caustic comment on Facebook of a fan. Yet another throws it on irony: “To make the panchinaro (in layoffs) I accept 40 days in retreat, even the bottle holder I can do“. A quick look on social networks seems that Capello has won the duel.