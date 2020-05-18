Deciding on the volleyball leagues: in about a week and a half

The management of the Volleyball Association approved on Sunday (Sunday) the return program to the activity of the entire industry in Israel. A detailed document issued by the union said that for the past two months, an exit strategy for the Corona virus crisis has been built in order to recover financially. The union is currently engaged in detailed program support for the associations and the budget change will enable this action, in the language of the letter.
Regarding the Volleyball Leagues, it was stated that a decision on the Champions and Downhill issue would be made in about a week and a half. Also, beach volleyball has returned to full activity, and the association is currently working with the city of Eilat and the sports authority to hold a large international event during September-December. Even at a young age, the Association organizes tournaments to end the season, and this depends on the degree of commitment and commitment of the associations.
The chairman of the union, Eviatar Dotan“It’s hard to sum up the 2019/20 season because it was ‘cut off’ before the games, but there is no doubt that the women’s and men’s super leagues were of great interest and the marketing project promoted quite a few metrics. The union itself kept the budget and at the same time reduced it 50% of the union’s historical debt on the balance sheet. The steering team managed the entire process regularly and recommended to management the necessary actions, was attended by management meetings with the participation of many members in the discussions and all decisions were made almost unanimously. ”
“Criticism of rethinking the structure of the industry’s activity has been harsh and much of it is populated by populism. Unfortunately, instead of ‘getting under a stretcher’, people have chosen to attack and defame.”
