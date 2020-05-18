Lautaro, Barcelona tremendously optimistic: the new figures

. In Catalonia, there is nothing more to talk about than the assault of the Blaugrana club on the Nerazzurri bull. The latest updates, in this sense, come from Francesc Aguilar, first signing of the Mundo Deportivo, a newspaper very close to the club.

“The Barcelona”, Aguilar writes, “He says he is tremendously optimistic about the purchase of Lautaro Martinez. After obtaining the player’s OK for some time, the agreement with Inter is also close. With a new offer of more than 50 million euros more players, or the initial offer. Inter does not move from the request of 80-90 million plus Vidal but now agrees to treat other players to lower the cash quota. After Arthur’s no, he wants Semedo or anyway players with an already consolidated value. The idea of ​​Barcelona is to offer 60 million plus two players. We start from here ”.

The alternatives of Inter

“Inter need cash to make its market and deal with Werner, Chiesa or Mertens. It is not enough for the Nerazzurri to make cash with Icardi to satisfy Antonio Conte’s requests for the next season. Inter are already aware of Lautaro’s possible farewell and are looking for a replacement. The strong pressure is mainly on Timo Werner, who is no longer so sure of going to Liverpool. Liverpool would have competition from Firmino, Salah and Mané, which he would not have at Inter. Then there are the disturbing maneuvers of Juve with Semedo and of Barcelona with Werner himself. All maneuvers made to put pressure on Inter. “