President Erdoğan: Curfews will be applied in 81 provinces on holidays

I say damn the terrorists who do not hesitate to shed blood even on holy days. The PKK attack on the Vefa Group, which was created by our Ministry of Internal Affairs, and the attack on the CHP members in Adana is for the same purpose, though with different means.

Today, we are following the zelil state that those who accuse the sincere struggle with the heaviest expressions fall for 3-5 mayors today.

This is ultimately the situation where all project parties will fall. Even though our people have placed their beliefs in the centers of their lives, the foils of those who exploit the common values ​​of the country emerge. Those who crack blows at every opportunity will get the answer from our nation because they have lost their hope from democracy.

I would like to thank the VEFA social support group, working day and night to support our nation, especially our citizens over 65 years of age during the epidemic.

The most important topic of our Cabinet meeting this week was the developments regarding the corona epidemic. Our fight against the epidemic continues successfully. However, it is not enough for us to overcome the epidemic. Its complete disappearance is possible with its solution all over the world.

We can not wait for the end of the epidemic off outside our borders for many years as Turkey. Nothing will happen in our country or the world as before. We define this new period as controlled social life. We will make it a habit to wear a mask until we leave our home.

We will wash our hands at every opportunity. We will use disinfectant products frequently. Mask distance cleaning trio will be indispensable in our lives.

On the 23-24-25-26 May in 81 provinces, curfews will be applied during the feast.

The travel restriction that applies to our 15 provinces has been extended for another 15 days.

On Friday, May 29, we open our mosques to worship, starting with the mosques, which comply with the Friday prayer.

We decided to end the academic year. The new academic year will begin in September.

Stretching will continue again this week on Wednesday and Friday.

We will perform the prayer with the community again within the rules.

60 thousand prisoners in open prisons who were sent for leave because of the epidemic were extended for 2 months at the end of May.

After the feast, I hope we will open the dams of DSI in many parts of our country.