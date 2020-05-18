What is Sakura? What does Sakura mean? Here is Sakura’s meaning in Japanese

The word Sakura became a matter of curiosity after President Erdogan announced that the name of Basaksehir Hospital would be Cam and Sakura City Hospital. So what is Sakura? What does Sakura mean in Japanese? Here is the answer …

WHAT IS SAKURA?

It blooms slowly but poured very quickly. It symbolizes both the beginning of life, the spring, and the inevitable end. Despite being the herald of spring in Japan, it expresses the unity of life and life in literature because of falling from its branches before it faded.

The tree expresses the perfect beauty in Japanese culture, as well as the fast, painless death. The answer to the question of how something symbolizes both superior beauty and dying quickly is hidden from the perspective of Japanese culture.

This flower opens the last week of March and the first week of April, and in Japan this period is considered sacred. So much so that a “Sakura Condition” is given after the weather. This period when flowers bloom is the period when Japan accepts the most tourists.

Sakuralar, who have been inspiring poets and musicians for centuries, II. It takes its place in the history scene as a figure drawn by suicide pilots called “kamikaze” in World War II without going on their last flight.

SAKURA FLOWERS IN TURKEY

Sakura are classified as the natural wealth of Japan. For this reason, it is forbidden to take the tree or seed out of the country. It was sent to 9 countries only for certain reasons. It is gifted to other countries in order to develop universal friendship and improve relations with other countries.

Sakura Foundation in Japan works to make sakura trees a symbol of peace all over the world. The foundation establishes contacts with various countries; these trees are planted and look for places that the public can see. Sakura saplings were planted in Nezahat Gökyiğit Garden in TEMA Foundation’s Istanbul Kozyatağı in 2005, in memory of 600 sailors who died in the Ertuğrul Frigate, which was returned from the friendship visit to Japan 120 years ago, in Istanbul.

If you want to go on a sakura tour in Istanbul, the first place you should stop is Sarıyer. 52 adult sakura were planted in the Japanese Garden established in 2003 in Baltalimanı in order to reinforce the friendship between the countries. The park, which can be visited for free, has around 5,000 plants of different species. The oldest sakura trees of Istanbul are in Emirgan Grove. There are two large sakura at the entrance of the White Pavilion by the pool. You can also see a five-meter-long sakura on the road connecting the White Mansion and the Yellow Mansion.