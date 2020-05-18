Another win for MS Ashdod in the league preparation games | Here south

After the win in the friendly over Hapoel Be’er Sheva last week, MS Ashdod continues preparations for the return of the Premier League and tonight (Monday) hosted Benny Lod from the National League for a preparatory game that was split into three thirds of 30 minutes. The Ashdod impressed and beat guests from Lod with a 2-0 score from Brazilian Rain Arias and Roy Gordana at Pendel.

Coach Ren Ben Shimon has given quite a few young players a chance to play, including Oz Billo, the youth team’s scorer who extended his contract at the club for 4.5 years recently, and Edgey Hayford of Ashdod are still debating whether to give him a roster spot next season. MS will meet Betar Jerusalem on Thursday for another preparation game.

MS Ashdod Composition:

Ron Shoshan, Tom Ben Old, Gil Cohen, Uncle Thiram, Monterey Kamhani, Rainan Arias, Jimmy Marin, Shlomi Azoulay, Edgey Hayford, Gibbs Ezekiel, Oz Billo.