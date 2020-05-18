Another win for MS Ashdod in the league preparation games | Here south

MS Ashdod held another prep game at YE Stadium, registering a 2-0 victory over Bnei Lod from the bottom of the National League
Coach Ren Ben Shimon has given quite a few young players a chance to play, including Oz Billo, the youth team’s scorer who extended his contract at the club for 4.5 years recently, and Edgey Hayford of Ashdod are still debating whether to give him a roster spot next season. MS will meet Betar Jerusalem on Thursday for another preparation game.
MS Ashdod Composition:
Ron Shoshan, Tom Ben Old, Gil Cohen, Uncle Thiram, Monterey Kamhani, Rainan Arias, Jimmy Marin, Shlomi Azoulay, Edgey Hayford, Gibbs Ezekiel, Oz Billo.
