Distance education will continue until June 19

“The distance learning process that we started on Monday, March 23 will continue until Friday, June 19,” said Ziya Selcuk, who made a statement regarding the distance education system from her Twitter account. said.

Selçuk said that he will be informed about compensation training and other details.

Minister Selçuk’s statement is as follows:

“Mr. President explained that after the cabinet meeting, face-to-face education has been completed in our schools.

The distance education process that we started on Monday, March 23 will continue until Friday, June 19. We will also share compensation training and all other details with you. “

