Azar spoke at the 73rd World Health Assembly (DSA), WHO’s top decision-making body, which started today.

“This organization (about the virus) failed to obtain the information needed by the world. This failure has also cost many casualties,” said Azar in the assembly held for the first time in history with video conferencing. said.

Stressing that WHO’s operations should be transparent, Azar stated that they support the motion, which includes an independent review of WHO’s responsibility in the pandemic in all its aspects.

Azar, who invited everyone to act together to ensure that WHO fulfills its key powers and complies with the International Health Regulations of the member states, was uploaded to China without name.

Azar underlined that the Chinese administration has “made an open attempt to cover the epidemic”, “mocked with transparency obligations” and that this policy has “costed” the world.

Azar, who continues his accusations against WHO, said:

“We have found that WHO has failed its mission of sharing basic information and transparency when member states do not act in good faith. This will never be allowed again. This status quo is not acceptable. WHO must change and become much more transparent and more accountable.”

Azar added that 23 million Taiwanese health should not be “instrumental in political messages”, calling for Taiwan to join the assembly as an observer and WHO should not interfere with it.