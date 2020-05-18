Napoli fans willing to do anything not to say goodbye to Mertens: there is a special gift outside his house! PHOTOS | First page

The farewell hypothesis of Mertens sparked the fans of the Naples that in recent days have stormed the social networks of messages to convince the Belgian not to abandon the blue colors, with Inter pushing to give Antonio the number 14 blue With you, his great admirer.Not only on the web, but also arrived outside his home to convince him. An important act of love for a fan in love with his “Ciro”. Today, in fact, it is going around the web a photo depicting a Napoli scarf with a letter that says “Per Ciro Dries Mertens”. Scarf and letter deposited outside the building where the same player lives.