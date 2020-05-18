Bundesliga: Werder Bremen-Bayer Leverkusen 1-2 LIVE: Havertz unleashed! | First page

Football has restarted in Germany, continues the 26th turn of the Bundesliga with the last appointment scheduled for this Monday evening: at 20.30 it’s up to Werder Bremen is Bayer Leverkusen. Landlords in free fall, a draw before the stop for the coronavirus emergency after five consecutive defeats, which projected Werder to the penultimate place in the standings. Quite a different atmosphere for Leverkusen: four wins in the last five, chasing another success to keep the race alive for a place in the Champions League.STATISTICS AND PREVIOUS – The precedents do not smile at Werder, who has won only one of the last seven games against Leverkusen in all competitions (three draws, three defeats) and is also Bayer’s favorite victim away from the Bundesliga away (62 goals conceded). Still, Leverkusen always struggle away from Bremen: average 0.87 points in 39 external games against Werder in the Bundes, only against Bayern Munich the average is lower (0.44). The horror season of the Werder is in two other numbers: worst league defense this season (55 goals conceded) and six defeats in the last six home games, without finding the goal in the most recent five (both negative records in the maximum German championship for the Werder.

Werder: Pavlenka; Vogt, Veljkovic, Moisander, Gebre Selassie, Friedl, M. Eggestein, Bargfrede, Bittencour, Selke, Rashica.

Leverkusen: Hradecky; Weiser, Tapsoba, S. Bender, Sinkgraven, Aranguiz, Demirbay, Havertz, Wirtz, Diaby, Amiri.