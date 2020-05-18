The United States Attorney General announced Thursday that the Federal Bureau of Investigation has been able to break through two iPhones used by a Saudi Air Force manWho committed a US Navy base attack last DecemberIn Florida and the murder of three sailors. The information from the phones clearly indicates that he was in contact with al-Qaeda personnel and carried out the attack on the organization’s service.

The attack, recalls, happened on December 6. The shooter, 21-year-old Said a-conservative, was based at Pensacola, Florida, as part of a U.S. Navy program under which U.S. Army troops from foreign armies to strengthen ties with their allies.

In the months since the attack, the US Department of Justice has repeatedly asked Apple, the iPhone maker, to break through the code that prevented access to the information stored on both phones, but the company refused to do so on its own. Tonight, Beer announced that the DOJ had finally succeeded in breaking the encoding itself – and strongly criticized Apple. He argued that her decision not to break the phone for the Department of Justice had dangerous implications, and urged Congress to take steps that would require her and other tech companies to help law enforcement agencies break into such encryption as part of their criminal investigations.

Apple has not yet responded to the charge, but in January this year, it claimed to be cooperating with the FBI in the investigation: “We reject any attempt to portray Apple as not providing significant assistance in the investigation of the attack,” she said at the time. “Our responses to the numerous FBI requests since the attack were at the right time and were thorough and continuing.”

In February of this year, two months after the attack, al-Qaeda’s arm in the peninsula claimed responsibility for the attack on an audio tape it released, but it did not provide any evidence at the time that it was responsible for it. However, before the killing spree, which also injured eight people, the shooter posted on social networks

Criticism of the wars waged by the US and cited al-Qaeda founder Osama bin Laden, who was eliminated by the Americans in 2011. Even two hours before the attack, he was still able to publish posts against the US and Israel.

“What I see is that America supports Israel invading the Muslim countries,” a-conservative then wrote. “I see the invasion of many countries by its forces. I see Guantanamo. I see cruise missiles, cluster bombs, drones. I am against evil, and America has become a nation of evil. ”

The information from both iPhones now shows that the a-conservative shooter had contacts with activists in al-Qaeda, discussing them with attacks months before the attack – and coordinating his moves with them. On one of the phones, he also kept a will in which he wanted to explain his actions, and this is the same document that al-Qaeda’s arm in the Arabian Peninsula attached to its responsibility. According to US publications, the two phones from which the information was stolen had the shooter attempted to destroy before and during the attack. One of them fired during his shootout with US security forces.

FBI Director Christopher Ray said tonight that evidence gathered indicates that the attack at Pensacola Base “was the brutal end of years of planning.” He emphasized that now, surely, a conservative has not only inspired al-Qaeda, but has acted in the service of the organization and shared it in its plans. According to him, the evidence shows that by 2015, a-Shermani had already undergone radicalization, so that, in fact, he had held the attack for at least five years before the attack.

Attorney General Beer said the Saudi government had no prior warnings about the shooting. However, in January this year, Saudi Arabia returned home to the other 21 cadets participating in the US training program, after a U.S. Department of Justice investigation revealed that some had viewed pornographic content involving minors or included in their social networking accounts anti-American and extremist Islamist beliefs .