Paris Saint-Germain: Al-Halafi talks about Cristiano Ronaldo

Ahead of an interview that will be published in full tomorrow with Paris Saint-Germain owners Nasser Al-Halafi in “France Football,” two select pieces were published this evening, including interesting things he said about Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo, perhaps as a hint that CR7 might land Speak in the City of Lights towards the end of your career, as many stars have done before.Cristiano Ronaldo celebrated his 35th birthday last February, but the retirement of football is not visible in the near future and, as is known in Italy, speculation and speculation have surfaced in recent weeks that he may be leaving Juventus this summer or next summer, ahead of his contract ending in Turin in 2022.

El Khalifa, who was selected by the prestigious magazine for the most influential footballer and therefore also held a solemn interview, did not speak of any possibility of the Portuguese phenomenon, but praised him and then spoke of David Beckham, who came to Paris Saint G Herman at 37, raising questions about whether this is not a clue for the future.

“I admire his constant will, he has no boundaries,” said Al-Halafi on Cristiano Ronaldo. “Year after year, he proves how determined he is and his desire to improve day by day. He is also very nice off the field and doesn’t relate to it or acknowledge it enough “.

Will one day arrive in Paris? Cristiano Ronaldo (Soccrates Images / Contributor)On Zlatan Ibrahimovic who reached the team at 30 and broke every possible record, he said: “If I think of all the players who have joined since we arrived in Paris Saint-Germain, I emphasize Ibrahimovic’s signature. His character, leadership, proclaimed, his ability to do things He was always there when he needed him, he knew how to meet the challenge.

“I also have to mention David Beckham, who despite his short time in the team managed to make an unbelievable impact,” added Al-Halafi, “his concern for the smallest details, the determination to succeed and the aura around him were very valuable assets to us. So too, Cristiano Ronaldo shows determination and prevents the desire to improve. , Is a great example of all the athletes on the road. ”

Zlatan Ibrahimovic and David Beckham during their time in Paris (Gettyimages)