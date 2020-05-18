Bundesliga criticism from Max Kruse: “Boring”

Evaluating the restart of the Bundesliga, Max Kruse used the phrase “It was boring” in relation to the matches. Stating that the empty stadiums are not related to football, Kruse said that the matches without the audience do not give a driving force.

Expressing that the restart of the Bundesliga positively contributed to the mental state of the society, Max Kruse added that despite this, football exists with the audience.

Criticizing the social distance criterion in football matches, German football player said, “You are in contact with your teammates and rival football players throughout the match, but you avoid contact with joy of goals. I can’t make sense of that, ” he said.

“My situation in Fenerbahçe is mixed”

While evaluating his current situation in the yellow-dark blue club, Max Kruse stated that his situation is currently mixed due to the corona virus outbreak.

Fenerbahçe’s jersey, 32-year-old football player, who played in 20 games this season, contributed 7 goals and 6 assists to his team.