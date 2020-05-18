The Saudi that carried out the Florida base attack – is related to al-Qaeda

The FBI found a connection between al-Qaeda and the Florida naval base shooting attack in December, which has been planned for years – prosecutors and the FBI chief said on Monday. Three people were killed in the attack after Muhammad Sa’id a-Shamrani, a 21-year-old Saudi Air Force cadet, opened fire. He was at the base as part of a Navy training program designed to strengthen his military ties with foreign allies. He was killed by security forces. Since then, the Washington Department of Justice has been working to break into the terrorist’s cellphone to better understand his motives and if he was in contact with recognized terrorist organizations. According to information received, the terrorist was in contact with an activist in the terrorist organization responsible for the September 11 attacks in 2001. The information obtained by the FBI marks the end of the fight between Attorney General William Barr and Apple. Earlier this year, Barr accused the company of refusing to help investigators break through the two terrorist’s cell phones, but Apple denied it.

At a press conference he convened following the new findings, the attorney general said the DOJ had succeeded in breaking the encryption despite the company’s refusal. “The information on the phone has already proved very valuable,” he told reporters. He called on Congress to act to force Apple and other tech companies to help law enforcement agencies decrypt encryption during criminal investigations. “Apple’s decision has dangerous consequences,” the attorney general said. “Many technology companies that speak most vigorously for the immunity of encrypted messages are prepared at the same time to protect tyrannical regimes.” Apple has yet to respond, but in January, she said she was cooperating with the FBI. FBI Chief Christopher Ray said the information obtained by the investigators indicated that the attack had been planned for years. According to him, said in the same conference call, the evidence indicates that the terrorist underwent religious extremism in 2015. More in Walla! NEWS More in Walla! NEWS Following the Florida base attack: Saudi military personnel will be deported from the United States To the full article