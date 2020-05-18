Since then, the Washington Department of Justice has been working to break into the terrorist’s cellphone to better understand his motives and if he was in contact with recognized terrorist organizations. According to information received, the terrorist was in contact with an activist in the terrorist organization responsible for the September 11 attacks in 2001.
The information obtained by the FBI marks the end of the fight between Attorney General William Barr and Apple. Earlier this year, Barr accused the company of refusing to help investigators break through the two terrorist’s cell phones, but Apple denied it.
“Apple’s decision has dangerous consequences,” the attorney general said. “Many technology companies that speak most vigorously for the immunity of encrypted messages are prepared at the same time to protect tyrannical regimes.” Apple has yet to respond, but in January, she said she was cooperating with the FBI.
FBI Chief Christopher Ray said the information obtained by the investigators indicated that the attack had been planned for years. According to him, said in the same conference call, the evidence indicates that the terrorist underwent religious extremism in 2015.
In February, the al-Qaeda branch in Arabia received responsibility for the attack, but it did not provide a basis for the audio tape it released. Prior to the attack, the terrorist criticized the wars of the United States on social networks, citing former al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden, who was eliminated by US forces.
The United States Department of Justice has said in the past that a-Shamrani visited the victims’ site of the September 11 terrorist attacks in New York and posted anti-American, anti-Israel and terrorist messages online. Some of the messages were published just two hours before the attack, in which eight people were injured.
Barr said after the attack that Saudi Arabia, that 15 of the 19 aircraft hijackers in the September 11 attacks were its citizens, did not hold early information about the Florida base attack. However, in January, Riyadh returned its remaining 21 cadets to the U.S. Army training program after the Department of Justice found that some had access to pedophile content on the Web or had expressed remarks against the United States.
